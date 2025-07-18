Back To Basics: Bosom P-Yung returns to his rawest on new album

Eclectic Ghanaian artist Bosom P-Yung has officially released his latest Back To Basics Album—a bold, unfiltered project that signals a return to his creative roots and artistic freedom.

With Back to Basics, Bosom P-Yung takes listeners on a journey through raw expression, unapologetic storytelling, and rhythmic experimentation.

The album explores themes of identity, resilience, self-awareness and staying true to one’s origin, all delivered in his signature offbeat cadence and visual flair.

Known for breaking the mould with viral hits like Attaa Adwoa and for pushing the boundaries of Ghanaian music culture, Bosom P-Yung has carved out a unique lane.

His sound, persona, and energy continue to challenge norms while connecting deeply with a new generation of music lovers.

Back to Basics is now streaming on all major platforms and is already receiving praise for its authenticity and creative boldness.

Cover Artwork: Back To Basics Album – Bosom P-Yung