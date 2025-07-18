Ad imageAd image
Music

Back To Basics: Bosom P-Yung returns to his rawest on new album

Bosom P-Yung releases Back to Basics, a bold, expressive album returning to his creative roots.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Eclectic Ghanaian artist Bosom P-Yung has officially released his latest Back To Basics Album—a bold, unfiltered project that signals a return to his creative roots and artistic freedom.

With Back to Basics, Bosom P-Yung takes listeners on a journey through raw expression, unapologetic storytelling, and rhythmic experimentation.

The album explores themes of identity, resilience, self-awareness and staying true to one’s origin, all delivered in his signature offbeat cadence and visual flair.

Known for breaking the mould with viral hits like Attaa Adwoa and for pushing the boundaries of Ghanaian music culture, Bosom P-Yung has carved out a unique lane.

His sound, persona, and energy continue to challenge norms while connecting deeply with a new generation of music lovers.

Back to Basics is now streaming on all major platforms and is already receiving praise for its authenticity and creative boldness.

Cover Artwork: Back To Basics Album - Bosom P-Yung
Cover Artwork: Back To Basics Album – Bosom P-Yung
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
DopeNation unveils new ‘Ghanapiano’ album – A 17-track banger
Sacred Reflection: Hajia Police shares her musical journey on debut album
Lasmid and Tml Vibez unite West Africa with ‘Sweet Songs 4 You’
Fuse ODG releases ‘Spirit Of New Africa’ album
Path To Peace: Patrick Chordson Moore releases therapeutic album
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Sarkodie Lavida Loca: Sarkodie excels with Lasmid on new song
Next Article DarkoVibes DarkoVibes blends Trap with Ghanaian vibes in ‘Toffee’ feat. Xlimkid
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Keddi
Did It Again: Keddi releases hardcore tune featuring DarkoVibes
Music
Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied.
Graceland Music set to release its new single “Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI)” on July 18
News
Edem signs with Cyber Security Authority
Edem named Cyber Security Authority ambassador for Safer Digital Ghana
News
Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram.
The “Torcher EP” features Ghanaian rappers – Stonebwoy teases
News
Music engineer Daniel Ayittah
Daniel Ayittah joins 2025 GRAMMY Recording Academy Member Class
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

MS.ABA. Photo Credit: MS.ABA/Facebook
MS.ABA presents her new EP – Live with Steez Muzic Band
News
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
News
Maya Blu
Just Blu On It II – Maya Blu drops 5-track EP featuring Sista Afia & E.L
Music
Reggie & Kojo Trilla
Reggie, Kojo Trilla & Kwaku DMC team up for new song ‘Sika’
Music
On My Own by Showbezzy (Showboy)
Showbezzy (Showboy) features Ofori Amponsah on ‘Yaa Maame’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like