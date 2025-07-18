Ad imageAd image
DarkoVibes blends Trap with Ghanaian vibes in ‘Toffee’ feat. Xlimkid

Discover Toffee by DarkoVibes ft. Xlimkid – a genre-blending track fusing trap with rich Ghanaian rhythms.

Ghanaian trendsetter DarkoVibes returns with a fresh sonic twist in his latest single Toffee, featuring rising star Xlimkid.

Known for his genre-blending style, the Ghanaian artist pushes boundaries once again by merging gritty trap beats with infectious highlife-inspired rhythms.

Toffee is a vibrant celebration of culture and sound, blending moody synths, heavy 808s, and local percussive elements.

Watch the Visualiser

DarkoVibes delivers laid-back yet magnetic vocals, while Xlimkid brings an energetic edge that elevates the track’s global appeal.

This cross-genre collaboration not only highlights Ghana’s evolving music scene but also cements DarkoVibes’ place as a pioneer of Afro-fusion.

With Toffee, listeners are treated to a track that feels both contemporary and deeply rooted in West African tradition.

Cover Artwork: Toffee – DarkoVibes feat. Xlimkid
