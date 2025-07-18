DarkoVibes blends Trap with Ghanaian vibes in ‘Toffee’ feat. Xlimkid

Ghanaian trendsetter DarkoVibes returns with a fresh sonic twist in his latest single Toffee, featuring rising star Xlimkid.
Known for his genre-blending style, the Ghanaian artist pushes boundaries once again by merging gritty trap beats with infectious highlife-inspired rhythms.
Toffee is a vibrant celebration of culture and sound, blending moody synths, heavy 808s, and local percussive elements.
DarkoVibes delivers laid-back yet magnetic vocals, while Xlimkid brings an energetic edge that elevates the track’s global appeal.
This cross-genre collaboration not only highlights Ghana’s evolving music scene but also cements DarkoVibes’ place as a pioneer of Afro-fusion.
With Toffee, listeners are treated to a track that feels both contemporary and deeply rooted in West African tradition.