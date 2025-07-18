Ad imageAd image
Gyakie releases entertaining music video for ‘Unconditional’

Gyakie unveils visuals for Unconditional — a soulful, cinematic release ahead of her debut album.

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie has released the official music video for Unconditional, a deeply emotional track from her upcoming debut album After Midnight.

As the second visual from her upcoming debut album After Midnight, the video captures Gyakie’s personal journey through powerful movement and sleek Afro-fusion styling.

Rather than relying on scenic landscapes, the Unconditional video places dynamic dance routines at its core—using movement to explore themes of vulnerability, love, and resilience..

Following the success of Sankofa, this is the second visual offering from After Midnight, further solidifying Gyakie’s unique voice in the contemporary African music scene.

Shot with an eye for storytelling and raw emotion, the Unconditional video deepens the connection between artist and audience—an honest portrayal of pain, love, and self-discovery.

