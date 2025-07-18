Lavida Loca: Sarkodie excels with Lasmid on new song

Sarkodie teams up with rising Afrobeats sensation Lasmid for Lavida Loca, a dynamic collaboration that showcases the evolution of contemporary Ghanaian music.

The track represents a perfect fusion of Sarkodie’s lyrical prowess and Lasmid’s melodic sensibilities, creating an infectious anthem that captures the essence of living life to the fullest.

“Lavida Loca” demonstrates Sarkodie’s ability to adapt and collaborate with the new generation of Ghanaian artists.

Known for his rapid-fire delivery and clever wordplay, Sarkodie provides a compelling contrast to Lasmid’s smooth vocals and contemporary Afrobeats approach.

The collaboration highlights the diversity within Ghana’s music scene, bridging generational gaps while maintaining authentic African sounds.

The track’s title, meaning “The Crazy Life,” perfectly encapsulates the energetic spirit both artists bring to this compelling musical offering.

Cover Artwork: Lavida Loca – Sarkodie feat. Lasmid