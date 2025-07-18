Ad imageAd image
Music

New music! Rocky Dawuni – I Got A Song featuring Cedella Marley is here

Rocky Dawuni and Cedella Marley release I Got A Song — an uplifting anthem for the new generation.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Grammy-nominated Afro-roots artist Rocky Dawuni releases his empowering new single I Got A Song, featuring the legendary Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley.

This inspiring anthem blends roots reggae, Afrobeat, and soulful harmonies to deliver a powerful message of hope and resilience.

With Cedella’s iconic voice and heritage shining through, I Got A Song feels both timeless and urgent — a call to action for a new generation to rise, sing, and make their voices heard.

Dawuni’s signature fusion of African rhythms and global grooves perfectly complements the song’s uplifting lyrics and spiritual tone.

This collaboration between two musical legacies bridges continents and cultures, honouring reggae’s rich past while lighting the way forward. I Got A Song isn’t just a tune — it’s a movement.

Cover Artwork: I Got A Song - Rocky Dawuni feat. Cedella Marley
Cover Artwork: I Got A Song – Rocky Dawuni feat. Cedella Marley
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Rag-Life to Afro-Dancehall: Uncovering A Unique Sound Fusion
Rocky Dawuni & Kwame Yeboah to perform at Afro-Pfingsten Festival 2025
Africa Till I Die! Rocky Dawuni celebrates African pride in new music with Kyekyeku
Amazing Ghana and Jamaica Music Collaborations to Check Out
Ghanaian stars represent at the 2025 Grammys
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article DarkoVibes DarkoVibes blends Trap with Ghanaian vibes in ‘Toffee’ feat. Xlimkid
Next Article AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram. AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Maya Blu
Just Blu On It II – Maya Blu drops 5-track EP featuring Sista Afia & E.L
Music
DJ Millzy - Pine & Ginja Tour
DJ Millzy wraps up Pine & Jinja Tour Phase One
News
Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied.
Graceland Music set to release its new single “Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI)” on July 18
News
Music engineer Daniel Ayittah
Daniel Ayittah joins 2025 GRAMMY Recording Academy Member Class
News
Hunnyboy
Hunnyboy & Shatta Wale celebrate success in new ‘Winning’ music video
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.
AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
News
MS.ABA. Photo Credit: MS.ABA/Facebook
MS.ABA presents her new EP – Live with Steez Muzic Band
News
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
News
Edem signs with Cyber Security Authority
Edem named Cyber Security Authority ambassador for Safer Digital Ghana
News
Malcolm Nuna
Ghetto Gospel: New song by Malcolm Nuna is out!
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like