New music! Rocky Dawuni – I Got A Song featuring Cedella Marley is here

Grammy-nominated Afro-roots artist Rocky Dawuni releases his empowering new single I Got A Song, featuring the legendary Cedella Marley, daughter of Bob and Rita Marley.

This inspiring anthem blends roots reggae, Afrobeat, and soulful harmonies to deliver a powerful message of hope and resilience.

With Cedella’s iconic voice and heritage shining through, I Got A Song feels both timeless and urgent — a call to action for a new generation to rise, sing, and make their voices heard.

Dawuni’s signature fusion of African rhythms and global grooves perfectly complements the song’s uplifting lyrics and spiritual tone.

This collaboration between two musical legacies bridges continents and cultures, honouring reggae’s rich past while lighting the way forward. I Got A Song isn’t just a tune — it’s a movement.

Cover Artwork: I Got A Song – Rocky Dawuni feat. Cedella Marley