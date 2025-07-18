Ad imageAd image
Music

Out now! Felicia Boadu inspires with new gospel song ‘Awiey3 Pa’

Ghanaian gospel singer Felicia Boadu releases "Awiey3 Pa", spreading hope and faith through music.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghana’s vibrant gospel music scene has welcomed a bold new voice — Felicia Boadu, an emerging talent blending traditional African rhythms with modern gospel.

Felicia’s sound blends traditional African rhythms with contemporary gospel, producing uplifting music that deeply resonates with listeners.

Her newly released song, Awiey3 Pa, is currently gaining significant traction across digital platforms.

This spirit-filled track delivers a powerful message about God’s love, faithfulness, and guidance. Through her lyrics, Felicia encourages believers to embrace faith, maintain hope, and trust in God’s perfect timing.

The song reminds those feeling afflicted or hopeless that God is ever-present and supportive. With strong spiritual depth and authentic energy, Felicia Boadu is quickly becoming a household name in Ghana’s gospel landscape.

“Awiey3 Pa” serves as a beacon of hope for both believers and seekers alike, reinforcing themes of grace, resilience, and spiritual renewal.

Cover Artwork: Awiey3 Pa - Felicia Boadu
Cover Artwork: Awiey3 Pa – Felicia Boadu
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Lavida Loca: Sarkodie excels with Lasmid on new song
Fameye teams up with Stonebwoy for romance-filled ‘Now Or Never’
Ghetto Gospel: New song by Malcolm Nuna is out!
Showbezzy (Showboy) features Ofori Amponsah on ‘Yaa Maame’
Did It Again: Keddi releases hardcore tune featuring DarkoVibes
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article MS.ABA. Photo Credit: MS.ABA/Facebook MS.ABA presents her new EP – Live with Steez Muzic Band
Next Article Sarkodie Lavida Loca: Sarkodie excels with Lasmid on new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
News
For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram.
The “Torcher EP” features Ghanaian rappers – Stonebwoy teases
News
MS.ABA. Photo Credit: MS.ABA/Facebook
MS.ABA presents her new EP – Live with Steez Muzic Band
News
Gemini Orleans
Gemini Orleans ignites with new song ‘Gasoline’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Edem signs with Cyber Security Authority
Edem named Cyber Security Authority ambassador for Safer Digital Ghana
News
Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied.
Graceland Music set to release its new single “Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI)” on July 18
News
DJ Millzy - Pine & Ginja Tour
DJ Millzy wraps up Pine & Jinja Tour Phase One
News
Music engineer Daniel Ayittah
Daniel Ayittah joins 2025 GRAMMY Recording Academy Member Class
News
Albert Nii Amartey Armah & Kweku Smoke
Ghana Party in the Park 2025 was a great success – Albert Nii Amartey Armah
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like