Out now! Felicia Boadu inspires with new gospel song ‘Awiey3 Pa’

Ghana’s vibrant gospel music scene has welcomed a bold new voice — Felicia Boadu, an emerging talent blending traditional African rhythms with modern gospel.

Her newly released song, Awiey3 Pa, is currently gaining significant traction across digital platforms.

This spirit-filled track delivers a powerful message about God’s love, faithfulness, and guidance. Through her lyrics, Felicia encourages believers to embrace faith, maintain hope, and trust in God’s perfect timing.

The song reminds those feeling afflicted or hopeless that God is ever-present and supportive. With strong spiritual depth and authentic energy, Felicia Boadu is quickly becoming a household name in Ghana’s gospel landscape.

“Awiey3 Pa” serves as a beacon of hope for both believers and seekers alike, reinforcing themes of grace, resilience, and spiritual renewal.

