New Music! Byno Ayoni champions self-love in ‘Perfect’

Ghanaian rising star Byno Ayoni kicks off 2025 with Perfect — a vibrant, soul-stirring anthem blending Afrobeats, Hi-life, and Afro-Dancehall influences.

Signed under VRMG, Byno first caught national attention with his feature on the label’s debut EP ACTIVADO, and now steps boldly into the spotlight with a message of body confidence and self-love.

“Perfect is more than a love song,” Byno explains. “It’s a celebration of women as they are — in all their shapes and uniqueness. God really did a great job, and that deserves to be honoured.”

Infused with infectious melodies and rhythmic bounce, the track praises women not for society’s unrealistic ideals but for their natural, God-given beauty.

It champions self-worth and encourages listeners — especially women — to embrace their bodies without apology.

“Too often, women are made to feel they’re not enough. This song says the opposite,” Byno adds.

Already gaining early traction, Perfect is streaming on all major platforms and tipped to become one of 2025’s standout anthems.

