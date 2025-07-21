Ad imageAd image
Music

New Music! Byno Ayoni champions self-love in ‘Perfect’

Ghanaian artist Byno Ayoni releases PERFECT, a vibrant track uplifting women and honouring their true worth.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian rising star Byno Ayoni kicks off 2025 with Perfect — a vibrant, soul-stirring anthem blending Afrobeats, Hi-life, and Afro-Dancehall influences.

Signed under VRMG, Byno first caught national attention with his feature on the label’s debut EP ACTIVADO, and now steps boldly into the spotlight with a message of body confidence and self-love.

“Perfect is more than a love song,” Byno explains. “It’s a celebration of women as they are — in all their shapes and uniqueness. God really did a great job, and that deserves to be honoured.”

Infused with infectious melodies and rhythmic bounce, the track praises women not for society’s unrealistic ideals but for their natural, God-given beauty.

It champions self-worth and encourages listeners — especially women — to embrace their bodies without apology.

Too often, women are made to feel they’re not enough. This song says the opposite,” Byno adds.

Already gaining early traction, Perfect is streaming on all major platforms and tipped to become one of 2025’s standout anthems.

Cover Artwork: Perfect - Byno Ayoni
Cover Artwork: Perfect – Byno Ayoni
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Adan Official is out with soul-stirring single ‘Faded Energy’
DarkoVibes blends Trap with Ghanaian vibes in ‘Toffee’ feat. Xlimkid
Out now! Felicia Boadu inspires with new gospel song ‘Awiey3 Pa’
Fameye teams up with Stonebwoy for romance-filled ‘Now Or Never’
Ghetto Gospel: New song by Malcolm Nuna is out!
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy 2025 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Next Article Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy TGMA uproar. Credit: Ghana Music. Perspective on Why TGMA 2019 Should be Forgotten
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

On My Own by Showbezzy (Showboy)
Showbezzy (Showboy) features Ofori Amponsah on ‘Yaa Maame’
Music
Hunnyboy
Hunnyboy & Shatta Wale celebrate success in new ‘Winning’ music video
Music
Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy
2025 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy TGMA uproar. Credit: Ghana Music.
Perspective on Why TGMA 2019 Should be Forgotten
Culture
Maya Blu
Just Blu On It II – Maya Blu drops 5-track EP featuring Sista Afia & E.L
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

MOLIY. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
I’m the most booked Ghanaian artist – MOLIY
News
Notse. Photo Credit: Notse
DSCVRY: Music is a Way Back to the Beginning – NOTSE
Discovery
Enam. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Top 3 picks to introduce you to Enam, “The Afro-Spiritualist”
Lists
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.
AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
News
Sarkodie
Lavida Loca: Sarkodie excels with Lasmid on new song
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like