New music! Nii Lewis releases ‘Many Years I’ and ‘Many Years II’ EPs

Ghanaian artist Nii Lewis releases Many Years I & II — a soulful, two-part EP capturing love, growth, and self-realisation.

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Nii Lewis has unveiled Many Years I and Many Years II, a bold dual-EP release that marks the culmination of a deeply personal musical chapter.

Dropping simultaneously in mid-2025, the project showcases his evolution from his 2020 Forthcoming EP through to 2023’s Bounce and beyond.

Fusing soulful melodies with contemporary hip-hop and polished production, these EPs explore enduring love, growth, and self-realisation.

Listen to Many Years II

Featuring standout collaborations with Idahossa, Pure Akan, Bryan the Mensah, Marince Omario, and more, the project reflects a balance of introspection and joy.

Many Years is a time capsule,” Lewis shares, “capturing both the struggle and triumph of staying the course.”

With lush harmonies, emotional range, and sonic maturity, this project positions Nii Lewis as a rising global voice in soul-pop while honouring his Ghanaian roots.

Cover Artwork: Many Years I - Nii Lewis
