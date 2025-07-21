Ad imageAd image
Onn Gospel unites legends and new talent in ‘The Palm Ghana Worship Medley’

The Palm Ghana Worship Medley blends timeless praise with new soundscapes – stream this anointed session by Onn Gospel today.

Ghana Music

Onn Gospel releases The Palm Ghana Worship Medley, a soul-stirring blend of classic and contemporary Ghanaian gospel.

This exceptional worship session features a dynamic lineup, including gospel legends Uncle Ato and Joe Beecham, alongside rising stars like Siisi Baidoo, Efe Grace, Grace Charles, and more.

Crafted to unite generations, this medley seamlessly weaves timeless praise songs with fresh, vibrant sounds. Each artist brings a unique anointing, creating a powerful atmosphere of worship that transcends style and era.

Whether you’re drawn to traditional gospel hymns or modern worship, The Palm Ghana Worship Medley invites you into a heartfelt encounter with God.

Ideal for both personal devotion and church gatherings, this release marks a significant moment in Ghanaian gospel music.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music
