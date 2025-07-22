Ad imageAd image
99PHACES release new music “Dancefloor”

Ghana Music

Ghanaian music collective 99PHACES just keeps the good music coming. This time, one of the country’s most admired groups adds a fresh bounce to their growing and impressive catalogue, titled “Dancefloor”.

Known mostly for their alté sound, the group takes a turn with this one, serving fans a house-infused track built for the groove. “Dancefloor” is produced by Insune Auggie, a core member of the collective, with vocals from Moffy and CozyPols bringing a cool, rhythmic edge. 

Dancefloor. Credit: 99Phaces.
The drop comes ahead of their upcoming project, and if this track is any clue, 99PHACES might be ready to shake up more than just the dancefloor.

Stream “Dancefloor” on all music digital streaming platforms.

99PHACES embrace love in new song, “Melody”
Iyke Parker, Leonardoddj and 99Phaces Tease Their Forthcoming Single “Pain and Pleasure”
