Music

'Fear That Gender': Ayesem tells a tale of betrayal in new music video

Experience the emotional power of Ayesem’s Fear That Gender—a story told through music, visuals, and heart.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian artiste Ayesem returns with a gripping new music video titled Fear That Gender, exploring betrayal, heartbreak, and trust in modern relationships.

Known for his lyrical depth and emotional delivery, Ayesem blends Afrobeat rhythms with raw storytelling to create a visual and auditory masterpiece.

The Fear That Gender video opens with a narrative that captures the devastating impact of broken trust.

Set against captivating visuals and emotive performances, the video showcases Ayesem’s unique ability to fuse relatable themes with powerful music.

This release is more than just a song—it’s a conversation starter on gender dynamics, loyalty, and the pain of deceit.

Directed by Kobina Spitze, the Fear That Gender video is now streaming on YouTube and across major platforms.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music
You Might Also Like