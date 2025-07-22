Ad imageAd image
MisterKay and Darkua team up for emotionally charged duet “Pick Up”

MisterKay features Darkua in latest single, "Pick Up".

Ghana Music

MisterKay returns with an emotionally charged new single, “Pick Up,” a heartfelt collaboration with Ghanaian R&B songstress Darkua. Known for his lyrical vulnerability and genre-blending rich sonic textures, MisterKay delivers an emotionally stirring performance that explores heartbreak, regret, and the desperate yearning for reconciliation.

It tells the story of a fractured relationship, with MisterKay’s heartfelt plea to a lost lover, while Darkua stands firm in her resolve, pushing back with raw honesty and unwavering self-worth. The emotional tension between the two artists is palpable, as their contrasting perspectives unfold across the track.

Sonically, “Pick Up” rides on a smooth fusion of contemporary R&B and African drums, with ambient textures, mellow grooves, and sharp lyrical exchanges. The track is more than just a conversation between lovers—it’s a powerful exploration of emotional accountability.

Cover: PICK UP. Credit: Supplied.
Cover: PICK UP. Credit: Supplied.

Following the success of “Mon Cherie” and “slo-mo,” MisterKay continues to evolve, diving deeper into storytelling and emotional transparency. His collaboration with Darkua marks a new chapter in his artistry—one that emphasizes growth, maturity, and the complexities of love and 

accountability marks another bold step in his evolution as an artist unafraid to show his vulnerability.

“Pick Up” is more than a duet—it’s a song for anyone who’s ever struggled with love, forgiveness, or closure. It’s a story told in two parts—of regret and rejection, of hope and heartbreak—and it leaves listeners asking the same haunting question: Will she ever pick up the phone?

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
