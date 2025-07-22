Ad imageAd image
Music

Rap Fada drops ‘Butterfly Love’ with infectious Burger Highlife rhythms

"Butterfly Love" by Rap Fada showcases the perfect marriage of Ghanaian burger highlife and modern rap, delivering a fresh take on traditional African music genres.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Rap Fada delivers a captivating musical experience with Butterfly Love, seamlessly blending contemporary rap with traditional burger highlife rhythms.

This innovative track showcases the artist’s ability to bridge generational sounds, creating a unique fusion that honors African musical heritage while appealing to modern audiences.

The song’s burger highlife foundation provides an infectious groove that complements Rap Fada’s lyrical prowess.

Watch the Visualiser

Burger highlife, a popular Ghanaian musical style known for its upbeat tempo and guitar-driven melodies, serves as the perfect backdrop for this romantic anthem.

“Butterfly Love” demonstrates how traditional African genres can evolve and find new expression through contemporary artistry.

Rap Fada’s creative approach to genre-blending positions him as an innovative voice in the African music scene.

The track’s combination of rhythmic complexity and accessible melodies makes it suitable for both traditional highlife enthusiasts and hip-hop fans.

Cover Artwork; Butterfly Love - Rap Fada
Cover Artwork; Butterfly Love – Rap Fada
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New Music! Byno Ayoni champions self-love in ‘Perfect’
Adan Official is out with soul-stirring single ‘Faded Energy’
DarkoVibes blends Trap with Ghanaian vibes in ‘Toffee’ feat. Xlimkid
Out now! Felicia Boadu inspires with new gospel song ‘Awiey3 Pa’
Fameye teams up with Stonebwoy for romance-filled ‘Now Or Never’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 has been launched!
Next Article Darkua & MisterKay. Credit: Supplied. MisterKay and Darkua team up for emotionally charged duet “Pick Up”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Notse. Photo Credit: Notse
DSCVRY: Music is a Way Back to the Beginning – NOTSE
Discovery
Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied.
Graceland Music set to release its new single “Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI)” on July 18
News
Malcolm Nuna
Ghetto Gospel: New song by Malcolm Nuna is out!
Music
Reggie & Kojo Trilla
Reggie, Kojo Trilla & Kwaku DMC team up for new song ‘Sika’
Music
Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy
2025 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Latest

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 has been launched!
News
Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy TGMA uproar. Credit: Ghana Music.
Perspective on Why TGMA 2019 Should be Forgotten
Culture
MOLIY. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
I’m the most booked Ghanaian artist – MOLIY
News
Enam. Photo Credit: Enam/Instagram.
Top 3 picks to introduce you to Enam, “The Afro-Spiritualist”
Lists
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.
AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like