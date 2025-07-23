Ad imageAd image
New music! Kwesi Amewuga drops 12-track ‘Ghetto King’ Album

Kwesi Amewuga releases "Ghetto King," his latest 12-song album blending street authenticity with skilled wordplay.

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Amewuga delivers his most ambitious project yet with “Ghetto King,” a powerful 12-track album that showcases his lyrical prowess and street authenticity.

The rising hip-hop artist, who has garnered over 45,000 monthly Spotify listeners, explores themes of resilience, struggle, and triumph through raw, unfiltered storytelling.

“Ghetto King” represents Amewuga’s evolution as an artist, blending traditional Ghanaian influences with contemporary rap elements.

Each of the twelve songs offers a unique perspective on urban life, drawing from his personal experiences and observations. The album features dynamic production that complements Amewuga’s distinctive flow and compelling narratives.

Following successful releases like “Ready” and collaborations with artists such as Kweku Darlington, this album positions Kwesi Amewuga as a formidable force in Ghana’s hip-hop scene.

“Ghetto King” promises to resonate with listeners who appreciate authentic street narratives and skilful wordplay, cementing his reputation as an emerging voice in Ghanaian rap music.

Cover Artwork: Ghetto King - Kwesi Amewuga
Cover Artwork: Ghetto King – Kwesi Amewuga
