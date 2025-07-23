Ad imageAd image
Music

Strongman enhances hit song ‘Daily Prayer’ ft. Kwabena Kwabena with new music video

Strongman releases the official music video for his powerful track “Daily Prayer” ft. Kwabena Kwabena.

Ghanaian rap sensation Strongman has unveiled the official music video for his widely praised single Daily Prayer, featuring the iconic Kwabena Kwabena.

Though the track has been resonating with fans for weeks, the newly released visuals bring a deeper emotional connection to the song’s core message of hope, resilience, and gratitude.

The video beautifully complements Strongman’s introspective verses, portraying everyday struggles and triumphs, while Kwabena Kwabena’s rich, soulful voice adds spiritual depth and authenticity.

With striking visuals and heartfelt performances, the “Daily Prayer” video elevates the track’s already powerful impact.

A fusion of contemporary Ghanaian rap and timeless highlife, this collaboration bridges generations and musical styles.

Whether you’re revisiting the song or experiencing it for the first time, the official video offers a compelling, soul-stirring visual experience.

Strongman‘s YouTube channel is managed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading YouTube Channel Management team.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
London witnesses spiritual breakthrough at Piesie Esther – United Praise concert
Perspective on Why TGMA 2019 Should be Forgotten
DSCVRY: Music is a Way Back to the Beginning – NOTSE
Top 3 picks to introduce you to Enam, “The Afro-Spiritualist”
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Piesie Esther at United Praise London witnesses spiritual breakthrough at Piesie Esther – United Praise concert
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Rocky Dawuni
New music! Rocky Dawuni – “I Got A Song” featuring Cedella Marley is here
Music
Edem signs with Cyber Security Authority
Edem named Cyber Security Authority ambassador for Safer Digital Ghana
News
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.
AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
News
Gyakie
Gyakie releases entertaining music video for ‘Unconditional’
Music
Nii Lewis
New music! Nii Lewis releases ‘Many Years I’ and ‘Many Years II’ EPs
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 has been launched!
News
Cover Artwork: Excellent – KOJO BLAK & Kelvyn Boy
2025 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
MOLIY. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
I’m the most booked Ghanaian artist – MOLIY
News
Adan Official
Adan Official is out with soul-stirring single ‘Faded Energy’
Music
Onn Gospel
Onn Gospel unites legends and new talent in ‘The Palm Ghana Worship Medley’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like