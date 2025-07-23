Strongman enhances hit song ‘Daily Prayer’ ft. Kwabena Kwabena with new music video

Ghanaian rap sensation Strongman has unveiled the official music video for his widely praised single Daily Prayer, featuring the iconic Kwabena Kwabena.

Though the track has been resonating with fans for weeks, the newly released visuals bring a deeper emotional connection to the song’s core message of hope, resilience, and gratitude.

The video beautifully complements Strongman’s introspective verses, portraying everyday struggles and triumphs, while Kwabena Kwabena’s rich, soulful voice adds spiritual depth and authenticity.

With striking visuals and heartfelt performances, the “Daily Prayer” video elevates the track’s already powerful impact.

A fusion of contemporary Ghanaian rap and timeless highlife, this collaboration bridges generations and musical styles.

Whether you’re revisiting the song or experiencing it for the first time, the official video offers a compelling, soul-stirring visual experience.

