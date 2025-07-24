Ad imageAd image
Music

Bosom P-Yung unveils music video for ‘Format’

Bosom P-Yung drops “Format” visuals, blending style and substance in a standout release.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian music maverick Bosom P-Yung has released the official music video for Format, the second track off his newly dropped album, Back to Basics.

Known for his bold visuals and unconventional style, Bosom delivers yet another standout performance in a video directed by the talented Big Body BenJ.

“Format” blends experimental sounds with Bosom P-Yung’s eccentric delivery, reflecting his signature alternative trap sound.

The visual is gritty, surreal, and stylish—perfectly complementing the track’s unique tone and energy.

The Back to Basics album marks a return to Bosom’s raw, artistic roots, and “Format” stands out as one of its most memorable records.

With crisp edits, bold fashion, and layered symbolism, the music video amplifies the track’s message and aesthetic.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Onn Gospel unites legends and new talent in ‘The Palm Ghana Worship Medley’
Gyakie releases entertaining music video for ‘Unconditional’
Back To Basics: Bosom P-Yung returns to his rawest on new album
Lavida Loca: Sarkodie excels with Lasmid on new song
Hunnyboy & Shatta Wale celebrate success in new ‘Winning’ music video
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Jay Bahd Jay Bahd features Skyface SDW on ‘Shake Your Body’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.
AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
News
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
“Keep It real” – E.L calls out DopeNation
News
DarkoVibes
DarkoVibes blends Trap with Ghanaian vibes in ‘Toffee’ feat. Xlimkid
Music
Piesie Esther at United Praise
London witnesses spiritual breakthrough at Piesie Esther – United Praise concert
News
MOLIY. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
I’m the most booked Ghanaian artist – MOLIY
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Josplay. Credit: Josplay.
Josplay launches Rise Fund to support independent African artists with $300 Grant
Africa News
Highlife artist Kwabena Kwabena
Aso @ 20: Kwabena Kwabena celebrates musical legacy with world tour
News
Sarkodie, Edem. Credit: Boomplay.
Sarkodie hails Edem’s “The Volta Regime” as one of Ghana’s greatest albums
News
Darkua & MisterKay. Credit: Supplied.
MisterKay and Darkua team up for emotionally charged duet “Pick Up”
Music
Rap Fada
Rap Fada drops ‘Butterfly Love’ with infectious Burger Highlife rhythms
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music

You Might Also Like