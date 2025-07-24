Bosom P-Yung unveils music video for ‘Format’

Ghanaian music maverick Bosom P-Yung has released the official music video for Format, the second track off his newly dropped album, Back to Basics.

Known for his bold visuals and unconventional style, Bosom delivers yet another standout performance in a video directed by the talented Big Body BenJ.

“Format” blends experimental sounds with Bosom P-Yung’s eccentric delivery, reflecting his signature alternative trap sound.

The visual is gritty, surreal, and stylish—perfectly complementing the track’s unique tone and energy.

The Back to Basics album marks a return to Bosom’s raw, artistic roots, and “Format” stands out as one of its most memorable records.

With crisp edits, bold fashion, and layered symbolism, the music video amplifies the track’s message and aesthetic.