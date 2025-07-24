Ad imageAd image
Jay Bahd features Skyface SDW on ‘Shake Your Body’

Jay Bahd teams up with Skyface SDW for Shake Your Body, a bold Asakaa anthem packed with energy.

Ghanaian drill star Jay Bahd has dropped a high-energy new single, Shake Your Body, featuring fellow Asakaa rapper Skyface SDW.

The track delivers raw street vibes, infectious hooks, and a bold fusion of Asakaa (Ghanaian drill) and Afro-inspired rhythms.

Released with an electrifying visual, Shake Your Body is already making waves on streaming platforms and social media.

The single showcases Jay Bahd’s gritty delivery alongside Skyface SDW’s charismatic flair—making it an instant street anthem.

The collaboration celebrates Kumasi’s thriving drill scene, known for its unapologetic energy and lyrical authenticity.

With its pulsating beat and call-to-action chorus, Shake Your Body is built for the clubs, streets, and everything in between.

Cover Artword: Shake Your Body – Jay Bahd feat. Skyface SDW
You Might Also Like