Samini drops new party banger ‘Summer King’

Ghanaian icon Samini returns with “Summer King,” a vibrant Afro Dancehall anthem produced by Mix Master Garzy.

Ghanaian music legend Samini makes a powerful return with his blazing new single, Summer King, a high-energy Afro Dancehall anthem perfect for the season.

Produced by Mix Master Garzy, the track radiates infectious rhythms, feel-good lyrics, and vibrant beats that scream beach parties, nightlife, and carefree summer vibes.

“Summer King” is more than just a song — it’s a celebration of freedom, fun, and unforgettable memories.

Samini’s signature fusion of Afrobeat and Dancehall creates a bold, pulsating sound that resonates with both long-time fans and a younger, party-loving generation.

“This one’s for everyone who’s been waiting all year to let loose,” Samini said, inviting the world to embrace the sunshine and good times.

True to his signature style, Samini effortlessly fuses Afrobeat influences with Dancehall’s pulsating energy, creating a sound that is as bold as it is vibrant.

The song reflects his evolution as an artist while capturing the mood of a younger, freedom-loving generation.

Cover Artwork: Summer King - Samini
