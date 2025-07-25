Ad imageAd image
Music

Camidoh turns his struggle into music with ‘Trustn God EP’

Ghanaian star Camidoh releases Trustn God—a deeply personal and spiritual musical journey. Streaming everywhere from 25 July 2025.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian music sensation Camidoh unveils his most vulnerable work to date with his new Trustn God EP, released worldwide.

Known for his soulful blend of Afrobeats and R&B, Camidoh delves deep into personal pain, healing, and faith on this powerful project.

Crafted during a turbulent period from 2024 to 2025, Trustn God reflects Camidoh’s emotional journey through grief, confusion, and self-discovery. The EP’s title mirrors its core message: surrendering to faith amidst adversity.

“This project was therapy,” Camidoh shares. “I poured my soul into each track—prayers in musical form.”

Listeners can expect a healing sonic experience with tracks that resonate universally. With his silky voice and raw storytelling, Camidoh turns pain into purpose, offering solace and strength through every note.

Trustn God is now streaming on all major platforms—a spiritual, sonic sanctuary for those navigating their own storms.

Cover Artwork: Trustn God EP - Camidoh
Cover Artwork: Trustn God EP – Camidoh
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New music! Nii Lewis releases ‘Many Years I’ and ‘Many Years II’ EPs
Just Blu On It II – Maya Blu drops 5-track EP featuring Sista Afia & E.L
Skyface SDW drops 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – A late night masterpiece
Camidoh announces new ‘Trustn God EP’ to be released on 25th July
King Soje releases new Afro Dancehall project – ‘True Believer EP’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Bosom P-Yung Bosom P-Yung unveils music video for ‘Format’
Next Article Ypee New music! Ypee releases ‘Mukui’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Adan Official
Adan Official is out with soul-stirring single ‘Faded Energy’
Music
Edem Evangelist. Photo Credit: Edem Evangelist/Instagram.
DSCVRY: Edem Evangelist Finds Voice for Faith in Today’s Sound
Discovery
Kwabena Kwabena. Photo Credit: @247fotography
Highlife’s evolution has been fantastic to witness – Kwabena Kwabena
News
Darkua & MisterKay. Credit: Supplied.
MisterKay and Darkua team up for emotionally charged duet “Pick Up”
Music
MOLIY. Photo Credit: Moliy/Instagram.
I’m the most booked Ghanaian artist – MOLIY
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Josplay. Credit: Josplay.
Josplay launches Rise Fund to support independent African artists with $300 Grant
Africa News
Highlife artist Kwabena Kwabena
Aso @ 20: Kwabena Kwabena celebrates musical legacy with world tour
News
Before the noise, there was Samini: The real architect of African dancehall - Full Details HERE!
Samini drops new party banger ‘Summer King’
Music
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
“Keep It real” – E.L calls out DopeNation
News
Sarkodie, Edem. Credit: Boomplay.
Sarkodie hails Edem’s “The Volta Regime” as one of Ghana’s greatest albums
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music

You Might Also Like