Camidoh turns his struggle into music with ‘Trustn God EP’

Ghanaian music sensation Camidoh unveils his most vulnerable work to date with his new Trustn God EP, released worldwide.

Known for his soulful blend of Afrobeats and R&B, Camidoh delves deep into personal pain, healing, and faith on this powerful project.

Crafted during a turbulent period from 2024 to 2025, Trustn God reflects Camidoh’s emotional journey through grief, confusion, and self-discovery. The EP’s title mirrors its core message: surrendering to faith amidst adversity.

“This project was therapy,” Camidoh shares. “I poured my soul into each track—prayers in musical form.”

Listeners can expect a healing sonic experience with tracks that resonate universally. With his silky voice and raw storytelling, Camidoh turns pain into purpose, offering solace and strength through every note.

Trustn God is now streaming on all major platforms—a spiritual, sonic sanctuary for those navigating their own storms.

Cover Artwork: Trustn God EP – Camidoh