New music! Ypee releases ‘Mukui’

Ghanaian rapper Ypee collaborates with director Ben Zola for the "Mukui" music video.

Ghanaian rapper Ypee has released the highly anticipated music video for his latest single Mukui, showcasing his distinctive style and lyrical prowess.

The visually striking video, expertly directed by renowned filmmaker Ben Zola, brings the track’s energy to life through compelling cinematography and creative storytelling.

“Mukui” demonstrates Ypee’s continued evolution as one of Ghana’s most promising hip-hop talents, blending traditional African sounds with contemporary rap elements.

The collaboration with Ben Zola, known for his innovative music video direction, creates a perfect synergy between audio and visual artistry.

The video’s production quality reflects the growing sophistication of Ghana’s music industry, with Ben Zola’s directorial vision complementing Ypee’s authentic delivery.

