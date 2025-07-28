Fancy Gadam releases compelling new song ‘Maramma’

Fancy Gadam has unveiled his captivating new single Maramma, marking another significant addition to his impressive discography.

The track, produced by Zulu Beat, demonstrates the artist’s continued mastery of Afro-fusion sounds that have established him as one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians.

“Maramma” showcases Fancy Gadam’s signature vocal delivery over infectious rhythms, creating an irresistible anthem that’s already generating buzz across social media platforms.

The 2-minute track blends traditional Afrobeat elements with contemporary production techniques, resulting in a sound that feels both familiar and refreshingly modern.

Available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, and other major platforms, “Maramma” reinforces Fancy Gadam’s reputation for crafting memorable hooks and compelling musical narratives.

The release comes as fans eagerly anticipate what’s next from the award-winning artist, who continues to push creative boundaries within Ghana’s thriving music scene.

Cover Artwork: Maramma – Fancy Gadam