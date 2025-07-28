Kofi Jamar drops ‘The Grinding Song’ featuring Nsoroma

Rapper Kofi Jamar returns with a bold new track, The Grinding Song, featuring the soulful vocals of Nsoroma.

Blending hard-hitting hip-hop beats with rich Afrobeats textures, the single captures the relentless hustle and determination of today’s youth.

With lyrical depth and an infectious rhythm, The Grinding Song pays homage to the everyday grind — celebrating resilience, dreams, and the pursuit of success.

Nsoroma’s vocals provide a powerful contrast, adding melodic flair and emotional weight to Jamar’s sharp verses. Produced with a clean, modern sound, the track stands out as both a motivational anthem and a club-ready banger.

Following his breakout hit Ekorso, Kofi Jamar continues to push creative boundaries with socially conscious themes and genre-blending artistry.

Cover Artwork: The Grinding Song – Kofi Jamar feat. Nsoroma