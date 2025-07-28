Ad imageAd image
Rocky Dawuni feat Cedella Marley “I Got A Song” Official Music Video is out now!

Rocky Dawuni's new music video "I Got a Song," featuring Cedella Marley, celebrates music's power to unite cultures and generations.

Ghana Music

The highly anticipated music video for Ghanaian music luminary and four-time GRAMMY nominee Rocky Dawuni’s chart topping new single I Got a Song,” featuring three-time GRAMMY-winning artist Cedella Marley, is now available for fans worldwide on YouTube after making its exclusive debut on Tuff Gong TV last night in honor of Rita Marley’s 79th birthday.

“I Got A Song” has resonated deeply since its release on July 18, 2025, through AQUARIAN Records, distributed by Tuff Gong International. A global anthem inspired by the Aboriginal concept of “songlines,” or “dreaming tracks,” which serve as cultural passages between generations, the tune celebrates the power of music to unite and the universal connections we share as human beings.

Directed by emerging creative visionaries Ebenezer Brew (aka Slingshot) and Jolver Cutino, the video’s breathtaking visuals, vibrant imagery and heartfelt storytelling capture the song’s essence. It beautifully complements the powerful sonic tapestry created by Dawuni and Marley, emphasizing the universal themes that the song promotes.

Spanning continents, Dawuni was filmed in his native Ghana, highlighting the vibrant landscapes, rich culture, and soul-stirring energy of Africa and Marley was shot in Miami, reflecting her connection to her Jamaican heritage. The result is a seamless fusion of both locations, adding layers of cultural significance to the visual narrative

The premiere on Tuff Gong TV, coinciding with Rita Marley’s birthday celebration, served as a tribute to Cedella’s mother, the matriarch of the Marley family.

“The video brings the joyful spirit of ‘I Got A Song’ to life, showcasing the beauty and power of music to transcend borders, connect cultures and unite us in celebration of humanity” states Dawuni. “It is a musical bridge between generations, with soul stirring visuals that evoke a sense of triumph, positivity and celebration.”

About Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Roasted Kweku
Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Roasted Kweku

Rocky Dawuni has risen over the years to become one of Africa’s most influential musical voices. His style and music’ straddle the boundaries between Africa, the Caribbean and the U.S. to create his unique Afro Roots sound that unites generations and cultures. A galvanizing performer, Dawuni has shared the stage with luminaries including Stevie Wonder, Ozomatli, Alpha Blondy, Angelique Kidjo and John Legend, among many others. Rocky has been a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa since 2018. Through these and other designations he uses his music to shine a light on crucial issues facing humanity cross the globe through live concerts, speaking, panels, youth empowerment and more.

About Cedella Marley

Cedella Marley. Photo Credit: Cedella Marley
Cedella Marley. Photo Credit: Cedella Marley

Cedella Marley is an accomplished author, musician, fashion designer, philanthropist and entrepreneur. She is the managing director of the Bob & Rita Marley Foundations, advancing charitable causes and missions that align with the family’s values. Cedella recently expanded her sports advocacy by becoming the Ambassador for the Basketball Association of Jamaica where she supports the growth and development of basketball, especially among Jamaican youth, further demonstrating her commitment to sports and community upliftment.

