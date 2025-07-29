Bethel Revival Choir & Raphiya release spirit-filled song ‘Yahweh’

The renowned Bethel Revival Choir has released a soul-stirring new single titled Yahweh, featuring the dynamic vocals of gospel act Raphiya.

A powerful blend of traditional choral harmonies and contemporary gospel flavour, “Yahweh” is a deeply spiritual offering that is already blessing listeners across Ghana and beyond.

The collaboration is nothing short of divine. Bethel Revival Choir’s signature vocal richness, paired with Raphiya’s heartfelt delivery, creates a worship experience that lifts the soul and stirs faith.

Lyrically rooted in gratitude and reverence, “Yahweh” praises the name of God with sincerity and power.

Perfect for personal devotion or corporate worship, this song is both meditative and explosive in its praise. “Yahweh” is a must-listen for anyone seeking uplifting, Christ-centred music.