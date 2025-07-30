Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’

Ghanaian artist Efemor has released a fresh new single titled Jo, delivering vibrant rhythms and feel-good energy that celebrate Ghana’s rich musical culture.

With pulsing percussion, smooth vocals, and an irresistible groove, Jo invites listeners to let loose and dance.

Rooted in contemporary Ghanaian Afrobeats, the track blends tradition with a modern twist, showcasing Efemor’s lyrical style and musical versatility.

His sound is proudly Ghanaian — rhythmic, soulful, and built for movement. Jo is more than a song; it’s a celebration of joy, rhythm, and connection.

Already gaining momentum across streaming platforms and radio stations in Accra, Jo is quickly becoming a summer anthem. Efemor continues to stand out as a fresh voice in Ghana’s dynamic music scene.

Jo is digitally distributed by MiPROMO, Ghana’s leading music distribution service.

Stream Jo on all digital music stores here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/efemor-jo

Cover Artwork: Jo – Efemor