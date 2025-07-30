Samini premieres music video for ‘Summer King’

Ghanaian music icon Samini turns up the heat with the official music video for his blazing single Summer King, a vibrant Afro Dancehall anthem that captures the spirit of the season.

Directed by Yaw Skyface, the video bursts with colour, movement, and energy — from beach scenes to night-time street parties, perfectly echoing the song’s carefree vibes and feel-good rhythm.

Summer King is an unapologetic celebration of freedom, fun, and Ghanaian summer culture. Now, the visuals bring that story to life — sun-soaked, electrifying, and made to move to.

Samini’s legendary blend of Afrobeat and Dancehall pulses through every frame, reaffirming his status as one of Ghana’s most consistent hitmakers.