Samini premieres music video for ‘Summer King’

Ghana Music

Ghanaian music icon Samini turns up the heat with the official music video for his blazing single Summer King, a vibrant Afro Dancehall anthem that captures the spirit of the season.

Directed by Yaw Skyface, the video bursts with colour, movement, and energy — from beach scenes to night-time street parties, perfectly echoing the song’s carefree vibes and feel-good rhythm.

Summer King is an unapologetic celebration of freedom, fun, and Ghanaian summer culture. Now, the visuals bring that story to life — sun-soaked, electrifying, and made to move to.

Samini’s legendary blend of Afrobeat and Dancehall pulses through every frame, reaffirming his status as one of Ghana’s most consistent hitmakers.

Ghana Music
Rocky Dawuni feat Cedella Marley “I Got A Song” Official Music Video is out now!
Amaarae drops sultry new single; ‘Girlie-Pop!’
New music! Ypee releases ‘Mukui’
Bosom P-Yung unveils music video for ‘Format’
Samini drops new party banger ‘Summer King’
