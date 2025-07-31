Kwaisey Pee features Okyeame Kwame on soulful adulation song ‘Obibini’

Ghanaian highlife star Kwaisey Pee teams up with lyrical powerhouse Okyeame Kwame on a heartfelt new release titled Obibini.

This smooth, romantic single pays tribute to the beauty, strength, and emotional power of the Black woman.

Blending classic highlife melodies with contemporary rap elements, Obibini captures the joy and appreciation of a man deeply moved by his partner.

Kwaisey Pee’s soulful vocals set the tone, while Okyeame Kwame’s verses add poetic flair, praising the woman’s confidence, elegance, and nurturing spirit.

Far from being just another love song, Obibini honours the essence of the African woman — her impact on the heart, mind, and soul.

With rich instrumentation and an uplifting tone, the track is already resonating with fans who appreciate its depth and authenticity.

Cover Artwork: Obibini – Kwaisey Pee feat. Okyeame Kwame