Ad imageAd image
Music

Obaapa Christy releases anointed Gospel album ‘Odeneho (The Sovereign One)’

Obaapa Christy’s new album “Odeneho (The Sovereign One)” is a powerful gospel experience featuring Sarkodie.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghana’s celebrated gospel minister Obaapa Christy unveils her powerful new album, Odeneho (The Sovereign One), a spiritual journey filled with worship, faith, and divine fire.

Each track on Odeneho carries a message of hope, healing, and divine sovereignty, showcasing Obaapa Christy’s unmatched vocal range and deep spiritual insight.

The collaboration with Sarkodie on the title song is a standout moment, merging gospel and hip-hop in a groundbreaking way.

Sarkodie’s Holy-Spirit-filled verse, creates a sound destined to shake heavens and touch hearts together with the anointed voice of Obaapa Christy.

With themes of divine sovereignty, grace, and spiritual breakthrough, Odeneho calls believers to trust in God’s supreme power.

This album is more than music—it’s a revival. Perfect for worship, reflection, and inspiration, Odeneho (The Sovereign One) confirms Obaapa Christy’s position as a gospel icon.

Cover Artwork: Odeneho (The Sovereign One) - Obaapa Christy
Cover Artwork: Odeneho (The Sovereign One) – Obaapa Christy
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
New music! Kwesi Amewuga drops 12-track ‘Ghetto King’ Album
Back To Basics: Bosom P-Yung returns to his rawest on new album
DopeNation unveils new ‘Ghanapiano’ album – A 17-track banger
Sacred Reflection: Hajia Police shares her musical journey on debut album
Lasmid and Tml Vibez unite West Africa with ‘Sweet Songs 4 You’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir Discover the Sound of July 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Next Article Dancehall King Shatta Wale ‘Who Am I’: Shatta Wale releases self-reflective new song
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Jay Bahd
Jay Bahd features Skyface SDW on ‘Shake Your Body’
Music
Daddy Lumba & President Mahama. Photo Credit: The Presidency.
His genius provided the soundtrack to our lives – Prez. Mahama pays tribute to Daddy Lumba
News
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.
Remembering the Legendary Daddy Lumba
Culture
Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Slingshot & Rich Annor
Rocky Dawuni feat Cedella Marley “I Got A Song” Official Music Video is out now!
Music
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba
10 Daddy Lumba Classics that Define His Legacy
Lists
- Advertisement -

Latest

Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir
Discover the Sound of July 2025: Ghana Music’s Top 10 Music Picks
Lists
Mr Drew. Photo Credit: Mr Drew/X
Mr Drew responds to DopeNation’s ‘This Year’ claims
News
Yaw Siki
Watch! Yaw Siki releases new music video for ‘Oreba’
Music
Daddy Lumba
History! Daddy Lumba dominates Apple Music Top 100 with 30 songs
News
Fancy Gadam
Fancy Gadam releases compelling new song ‘Maramma’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music

You Might Also Like