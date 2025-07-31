Obaapa Christy releases anointed Gospel album ‘Odeneho (The Sovereign One)’

Ghana’s celebrated gospel minister Obaapa Christy unveils her powerful new album, Odeneho (The Sovereign One), a spiritual journey filled with worship, faith, and divine fire.

Each track on Odeneho carries a message of hope, healing, and divine sovereignty, showcasing Obaapa Christy’s unmatched vocal range and deep spiritual insight.

The collaboration with Sarkodie on the title song is a standout moment, merging gospel and hip-hop in a groundbreaking way.

Sarkodie’s Holy-Spirit-filled verse, creates a sound destined to shake heavens and touch hearts together with the anointed voice of Obaapa Christy.

With themes of divine sovereignty, grace, and spiritual breakthrough, Odeneho calls believers to trust in God’s supreme power.

This album is more than music—it’s a revival. Perfect for worship, reflection, and inspiration, Odeneho (The Sovereign One) confirms Obaapa Christy’s position as a gospel icon.

Cover Artwork: Odeneho (The Sovereign One) – Obaapa Christy