Stonebwoy drops sultry visuals for fan-favourite song ‘Lovely Weather’

Global music superstar and Afro-Dancehall trailblazer Stonebwoy has released the official visuals for “Lovely Weather” — one of the fan-favourite tracks from his Up & Runnin6 album.

Directed by Yaw Skyface and filmed across Miami, Florida (USA) and Accra, Ghana, the video captures the track’s themes of pleasure, romantic desire, sensual connection, and emotional intimacy through a visually stunning and playful narrative.

It offers a vibrant spectacle featuring scenic backdrops and rich colours that mirror the song’s carefree energy. The visuals also star celebrated American top model Pretty Ass.

“Lovely Weather” marks the ninth visual from the award-winning Ghanaian artist’s Up & Runnin6 album, following previous music videos for “Jiggle & Whine,” “Overlord RMX,” “Pray for Me,” “Memories,” “Your Body,” “Ekelebe,” “Jejereje,” and most recently, “Shine.”

Stonebwoy

Produced by Shafique Roman, the track rides a laid-back yet infectious beat, with Stonebwoy painting a vivid picture of longing and sensual energy — the kind of night where love flows effortlessly, and the presence of that one special person makes everything feel right.

“Lovely Weather” is a heartfelt ode to irresistible love and late-night connection, where desire meets emotion in the most intimate way.

Released in October 2024, the Up & Runnin6 album is described as a “welcome return to the BET Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated composer’s roots after much sonic exploration.”

The full-length project showcases Stonebwoy’s signature Afro-Caribbean sound, while blending Afrobeat, Dancehall, Reggae, Highlife, Amapiano, and R&B across 13 tracks.

The project highlights his versatility and commanding vocal presence, delving into themes of introspection, romance, spirituality, and empowerment—a collage of intensity, highs and lows, and emotional ebbs and flows. Standout tracks include “Psalm 23,” “Betta Tin,” “Shine,” “Geography,” “Pray for Me,” and “Fvck Up Summer.”