‘Who Am I’: Shatta Wale releases self-reflective new song

Shatta Wale releases new single Who Am I, blending dancehall beats with deep lyrical insight.

Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has released a thought-provoking new single titled ‘Who Am I‘.

Blending his signature style with deep lyrical introspection, the track explores identity, purpose, and self-reflection.

Known for his electrifying performances and consistent hit-making ability, Shatta Wale once again proves why he’s a force in African music.

Who Am I features a catchy yet soulful rhythm, layered with rich instrumentation and compelling vocals.

The song encourages listeners to look inward and question their place in the world – a refreshing turn from the high-energy anthems he’s widely known for.

With this release, Shatta Wale not only entertains but also challenges societal norms through music. Who Am I stands as another bold statement from one of Africa’s most influential artists.

Cover Artwork: Who Am I - Shatta Wale
Cover Artwork: Who Am I – Shatta Wale
