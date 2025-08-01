Ad imageAd image
Iyke Parker collaborates with Mista Myles on new jam, “Rizzler”

Iyke Parker and Mista Myles deliver unbreakable Spirit in new single, "Rizzler".

Dynamic Ghanaian beatmaker, Iyke Parker, strikes gold in his latest collaboration with budding Afrobeats talent Mista Myles. The duo are out with the release of their highly anticipated new single, “Rizzler

Rizzler“, driven by infectious melodies and striking production, captures the energy of urban survival. The track explores themes of resilience and self-awareness with Myles’ swagger and soul to lines like “No matter how high I go, I’ll always find my way home”; and “No matter how high I go, I can’t forget I’ve been low.”

Iyke Parker’s slick soundscape and Myles’ confident delivery make “Rizzler” a nod to charisma as a weapon for navigating life’s curveballs.

Rizzler – Iyke Parker & Mista Myles. Credit: Supplied.

This sentiment makes the track a perfect sonic companion for the everyday hustlers in the city, providing both motivation and a beat to move to.

Rizzler” is out on all major streaming platforms.

