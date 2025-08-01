New music!: $pacely releases ‘The Nyamsheon Tape: 4 Girls’

Ghanaian rapper $pacely has unveiled his latest musical offering, The Nyamsheon Tape: 4 Girls, showcasing the La Meme Gang member’s continued evolution within Ghana’s vibrant hip-hop scene.

Known for his distinctive trap sound and collaborative spirit, $pacely (pronounced Spacely) delivers another compelling release that reinforces his position amongst Ghana’s most promising artists.

The tape demonstrates $pacely’s versatility whilst maintaining the authentic sound that has earned him recognition alongside notable collaborators including RJZ, Ess Thee Legend, and Twitch.

“The Nyamsheon Tape: 4 Girls” represents a significant addition to his growing discography, blending contemporary trap elements with distinctly Ghanaian influences.

As a prominent member of the influential La Meme Gang collective, $pacely continues pushing boundaries within West African hip-hop.

Cover Artwork: The Nyamsheon Tape: 4 Girls – $pacely