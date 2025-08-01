Ad imageAd image
Queen Drie features KooKusi on “Tell Me What You Want,” of latest project “I Hope This Helps”

Queen Drie releases "Tell Me What You Want" featuring KooKusi, announces wider rollout for new project "I Hope This Helps".

Music lovers are getting a deeper look into Queen Drie’s musical world with the release of her latest single, “Tell Me What You Want,” featuring rapper KooKusi. This track serves as an introduction to her project, “I Hope This Helps,” which initially premiered on EVEN and is now being made available on major streaming platforms.

“Tell Me What You Want” is an intimate Afro-fusion track that delves into themes of love, trust, and emotional healing. The song features lush instrumentation and smooth melodies, creating a sonic space for vulnerability.

KooKusi adds a thoughtful and introspective masculine voice, balancing Queen Drie’s transparent delivery. The track’s sonic landscape is smooth, romantic, and sensual, yet it delves into deeper themes of honesty, emotional effort, and spiritual connection.

"Tell Me What You Want" - Queen Drie & KooKusi. Credit: Supplied.
Listeners will notice a fusion of Ghanaian highlife influences, contemporary Afrobeats elements, and R&B-inspired lyrical styles. The collaboration between Queen Drie and KooKusi aims to represent an honest and multifaceted diasporic love.

Queen Drie’s full project, “I Hope This Helps,” is evidence of her diverse musical influences. The album blends genres such as reggae, bossa nova, R&B, hip-hop, and soul, defining a unique fusion sound that encapsulates her artistic essence.

Tell Me What You Want” is now available on major streaming platforms.

