Scott Evans declares abundant life through Christ on new song ‘Ready’

Ghanaian gospel and Afro-fusion artist Scott Evans returns with an uplifting new single titled Ready, inspired by John 10:10—a verse reminding believers of Christ’s promise of abundant life.

Rooted in faith, “Ready” is a bold declaration of spiritual readiness to walk fully in purpose, grace, and divine abundance.

Over a vibrant, Afro-infused production, Scott Evans blends soulful vocals with powerful scripture-inspired lyrics, affirming that he’s prepared to embrace the life God has called him to.

As the world navigates uncertainty, “Ready” is a timely anthem of trust, hope, and spiritual renewal. It reflects not just personal conviction, but a universal call to live abundantly, beyond fear and doubt.

Scott Evans continues to redefine contemporary gospel with a sound that resonates across generations.