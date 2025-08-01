Ad imageAd image
‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is a gift from the heart

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta releases “Sing” as a birthday gift to fans – a soulful track full of gratitude.

Ghanaian creative and musical talent Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta has dropped a heartfelt new single titled Sing, gifted to his fans in celebration of his birthday.

More than just a song, “Sing” is a warm expression of gratitude, joy, and reflection—offering listeners a moment of soulful connection.

Rooted in rich vocals and uplifting melodies, “Sing” blends Afro-fusion influences with poetic lyricism.

It’s a track that invites fans to pause, celebrate life, and embrace moments of gratitude, mirroring the artist’s own reflections on his journey so far.

As a multidisciplinary figure known for both his voice and vision, Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta continues to expand his artistic legacy with each release.

Cover Artwork: Sing - Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
