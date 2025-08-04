Ad imageAd image
Kwesi Slay explores money and ambition in new song ‘Tuutu Doo’

“Tuutu Doo” by Kwesi Slay blends chill rhythms and soulful vibes—perfect for relaxing and reflecting.

Ghanaian artist Kwesi Slay returns with a captivating new single, Tuutu Doo, a chill fusion of Afro-soul and New Age soundscapes.

Flowing with a smooth, hypnotic melody and anchored by the catchy chant “tuutu doo,” the track explores the timeless pursuit of wealth and the influence money holds over our dreams and daily grind.

Crafted with laid-back rhythms and soulful introspection, “Tuutu Doo” stands out as both a meditative groove and a reflection on ambition.

It’s the perfect soundtrack for late-night drives, quiet moments, or simply vibing out while pondering life’s deeper goals.

With his signature lyrical depth and genre-blending finesse, Kwesi Slay once again delivers a track that resonates on both emotional and sonic levels.

Cover Artwork: Tuutu Doo - Kwesi Slay
Cover Artwork: Tuutu Doo – Kwesi Slay
