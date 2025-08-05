Ad imageAd image
Graceland Music delivers heavenly praise on new song “Y’ABA Y’ABA”

Graceland Music officially release “Y’ABA Y’ABA” single.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Many people were excited for Graceland Music’s third song, “Y’ABA Y’ABA,” which they announced would be coming out soon and indeed, its finally out.

The main motive of the praise song is telling God how much we love and appreciate Him and recognizing His amazing power and love. The uplifting song “Y’ABA Y’ABA” aims to inspire worship and joy in listeners.

It’s a passionate praise song meant to remind Christians that God is greater than all other names, thrones, and powers. The song features Emmanuel Juddah & Raphael Obeng Nyarko.

Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied.
Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied.

As the song builds up to a strong chorus with full voices, you feel like you’ve made a big step forward. The song’s energy comes from the way the group’s sounds blend together.

Every word and chord in this powerful gospel song praises God’s majesty, beauty, and total power.

Listen to the song below and follow them on social media via @gracelandmsc on Instagram and Tik Tok.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Graceland Music set to release its new single “Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI)” on July 18
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article AratheJay for GQ South Africa. Photo Credit: @Gus Sarkodee. I want my music to spark divine experiences – AratheJay
