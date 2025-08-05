Graceland Music delivers heavenly praise on new song “Y’ABA Y’ABA”

Many people were excited for Graceland Music’s third song, “Y’ABA Y’ABA,” which they announced would be coming out soon and indeed, its finally out.

The main motive of the praise song is telling God how much we love and appreciate Him and recognizing His amazing power and love. The uplifting song “Y’ABA Y’ABA” aims to inspire worship and joy in listeners.

It’s a passionate praise song meant to remind Christians that God is greater than all other names, thrones, and powers. The song features Emmanuel Juddah & Raphael Obeng Nyarko.

Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied.

As the song builds up to a strong chorus with full voices, you feel like you’ve made a big step forward. The song’s energy comes from the way the group’s sounds blend together.

Every word and chord in this powerful gospel song praises God’s majesty, beauty, and total power.

Listen to the song below and follow them on social media via @gracelandmsc on Instagram and Tik Tok.