‘Love’: Nana Fofie & Warren Saada team up on new duet

Nana Fofie teams up with rising French-Congolese artist Warren Saada for their latest single, “Love” – a heartfelt Afropop duet that blends smooth vocals with irresistible rhythms.

Known for her genre-fusing sound, Nana Fofie brings melodic depth and lyrical charm, while Warren Saada delivers his signature soulful touch, making “Love” a standout summer anthem.

The track explores themes of vulnerability, passion, and connection, wrapped in lush production and cross-cultural influences.

“Love” captures the duo’s undeniable chemistry, offering listeners a refreshing blend of African pop and contemporary R&B.

Already gaining traction across streaming platforms and social media, the single showcases both artists’ international appeal and emotional range.

Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic slow jam or a chill vibe, “Love” is a must-listen that cements Nana Fofie and Warren Saada as global stars in the making.

Cover Artwork: Love – Nana Fofie & Warren Saada