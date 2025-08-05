‘Love’: Nana Fofie & Warren Saada team up on new duet

Nana Fofie teams up with rising French-Congolese artist Warren Saada for their latest single, “Love” – a heartfelt Afropop duet that blends smooth vocals with irresistible rhythms.
Known for her genre-fusing sound, Nana Fofie brings melodic depth and lyrical charm, while Warren Saada delivers his signature soulful touch, making “Love” a standout summer anthem.
The track explores themes of vulnerability, passion, and connection, wrapped in lush production and cross-cultural influences.
“Love” captures the duo’s undeniable chemistry, offering listeners a refreshing blend of African pop and contemporary R&B.
Already gaining traction across streaming platforms and social media, the single showcases both artists’ international appeal and emotional range.
Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic slow jam or a chill vibe, “Love” is a must-listen that cements Nana Fofie and Warren Saada as global stars in the making.