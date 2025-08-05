Ad imageAd image
Lyrical Joe releases ‘5th August 9’ to mark his birthday

Lyrical Joe releases “5th August 9” on his birthday—continuing a lyrical legacy fans await every year.

Ghanaian rap sensation Lyrical Joe has once again thrilled fans with the release of 5th August 9, the latest installment in his annual birthday rap series.

Known for his intricate wordplay, lyrical dexterity, and thought-provoking bars, Lyrical Joe celebrates every birthday—August 5th—with a new rap release.

This 2025 edition marks the ninth consecutive release in the critically acclaimed “5th August” series.

The series reached a high point in 2021 when “5th August 5” won Best Rap Performance at the TGMA Awards, solidifying Lyrical Joe’s place among Africa’s elite lyricists.

With each drop, the series pushes creative boundaries while showcasing the evolution of a true rap craftsman. “5th August 9” is now streaming on all platforms—an unmissable experience for hip-hop enthusiasts.

Lyrical Joe proves once again that consistency, artistry, and passion can create a lasting legacy in African rap music.

You Might Also Like