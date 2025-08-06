BLR Boys drop gritty and soulful ‘The BLR Tape’

Ghanaian rap collective BLR Boys—made up of Chief Kellz, Flocka BLR, A-Clipse, and PsykoWorldWide—have unveiled their highly anticipated project, The BLR Tape.

As the creative force behind Blood Line Recordings (BLR), their music captures a lifestyle driven by unity, ambition, and resilience.

From the sultry drill vibes of ‘Settings’, inspired by Cash Cobain but reimagined for Ghana’s streets, to the soulful grit of ‘Macaroni and Cheese’, the tape tells a collective story of hustle, dreams, and unwavering loyalty.

Tracks like ‘City Boys’, ‘Ride’, and ‘All for You’ explore themes of celebration, connection, and vulnerability.

Blending Afro-soul, hip-hop, and experimental drill, The BLR Tape is a statement of purpose.

With this release, BLR Boys firmly establish themselves as one of Ghana’s most exciting forces—bringing raw authenticity, lyrical depth, and brotherhood to the forefront of the culture.

Cover Artwork: The BLR Tape – BLR Boys