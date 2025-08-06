Gambo links up with Edem for ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’

Ghanaian rap star Gambo joins forces with veteran hitmaker Edem for their latest release, Comma Tu-Tapel—an infectious Amapiano anthem that brings charm, rhythm, and swagger to the dancefloor.

The track tells a light-hearted yet confident story about approaching a woman, delivered with wit, playfulness, and smooth lyrical finesse.

Over a vibrant Amapiano beat packed with percussive bounce and rhythmic grooves, Gambo lays down effortlessly charismatic verses while Edem delivers his signature style with flair.

With Comma Tu-Tapel, the duo blend South African sonic elements with Ghanaian flavour, creating a crossover sound that’s both flirtatious and dance-ready.

This collaboration proves Gambo’s versatility and Edem’s staying power, reminding us that sometimes all it takes is the right rhythm to make your move.

Cover Artwork: Comma Tu-Tapel – Gambo & Edem