Kwesi Arthur and King Promise link up for new single ‘Real Thing’

Listen to “Real Thing” – the new single by Kwesi Arthur ft. King Promise. Catchy, smooth and soulful.

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Kwesi Arthur links up with Afrobeats sensation King Promise on their brand-new single titled Real Thing; a melodic blend of love, loyalty, and laid-back vibes.

Built on a smooth beat with infectious rhythms, “Real Thing” sees Kwesi Arthur switching between slick bars and heartfelt melodies, while King Promise delivers his signature honeyed vocals.

The result is a captivating Afro-fusion track that feels both modern and timeless.

“Real Thing” explores the search for true connection in a world full of distractions. With its relatable lyrics and catchy hook, the track showcases the undeniable chemistry between two of Ghana’s most beloved talents.

Whether you’re a fan of Afrobeats, R&B, or new school hiplife, “Real Thing” is the perfect soundtrack for summer romance or late-night reflection.

Cover Artwork: Real Thing - Kwesi Arthur & King Promise
Cover Artwork: Real Thing – Kwesi Arthur & King Promise
New music! Bassaw features Strongman on ‘Akoma’
Gambo links up with Edem for ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’
‘Love’: Nana Fofie & Warren Saada team up on new duet
Kwesi Slay explores money and ambition in new song ‘Tuutu Doo’
‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is a gift from the heart
