Kwesi Arthur and King Promise link up for new single ‘Real Thing’

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Kwesi Arthur links up with Afrobeats sensation King Promise on their brand-new single titled Real Thing; a melodic blend of love, loyalty, and laid-back vibes.

Built on a smooth beat with infectious rhythms, “Real Thing” sees Kwesi Arthur switching between slick bars and heartfelt melodies, while King Promise delivers his signature honeyed vocals.

The result is a captivating Afro-fusion track that feels both modern and timeless.

“Real Thing” explores the search for true connection in a world full of distractions. With its relatable lyrics and catchy hook, the track showcases the undeniable chemistry between two of Ghana’s most beloved talents.

Whether you’re a fan of Afrobeats, R&B, or new school hiplife, “Real Thing” is the perfect soundtrack for summer romance or late-night reflection.

Cover Artwork: Real Thing – Kwesi Arthur & King Promise