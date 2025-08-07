New music! Bassaw features Strongman on ‘Akoma’

Rising Ghanaian singer Bassaw returns with a heartfelt new single titled Akoma, featuring none other than award-winning rap heavyweight Strongman.

“Akoma”, which translates to heart in Twi, is a moving Afro-fusion track that explores the enduring power of love and loyalty.

With production by the talented Deelaw, the song blends melodic guitar lines, smooth percussions, and emotional vocal delivery into a rich, soul-stirring sound.

Bassaw’s silky, expressive vocals drive the message home, while Strongman adds depth with a passionate verse full of lyrical precision and honesty.

Together, they strike a balance between tenderness and strength, making “Akoma” resonate deeply with listeners.

Whether you’re in love, heartbroken, or somewhere in between, “Akoma” speaks directly to the soul. This is more than just a song—it’s a promise set to music.

Cover Artwork: Akoma – Bassaw feat. Strongman