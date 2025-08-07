Shatta Wale drops music video for ‘God Is Here’

Ghanaian dancehall icon Shatta Wale delivers a powerful message in his latest single, God Is Here, taken from his highly anticipated Voice of the Crown EP.

The track blends his signature energy with a spiritual message of strength, faith, and divine presence.

Directed by visionary filmmaker Kojo Myles, the official music video captures the essence of resilience and grace, visually echoing the song’s core message.

“God Is Here” stands out not only for its lyrical depth but also for its cinematic visuals, reinforcing Shatta Wale’s unmatched ability to fuse music with meaning.

With this release, Shatta Wale once again proves why he holds the crown in African music. “God Is Here” is more than just a song—it’s a declaration.