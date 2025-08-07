Ad imageAd image
Music

Shatta Wale drops music video for ‘God Is Here’

Shatta Wale releases “God Is Here” from Voice of the Crown EP, with visuals by Kojo Myles.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Ghanaian dancehall icon Shatta Wale delivers a powerful message in his latest single, God Is Here, taken from his highly anticipated Voice of the Crown EP.

The track blends his signature energy with a spiritual message of strength, faith, and divine presence.

Directed by visionary filmmaker Kojo Myles, the official music video captures the essence of resilience and grace, visually echoing the song’s core message.

“God Is Here” stands out not only for its lyrical depth but also for its cinematic visuals, reinforcing Shatta Wale’s unmatched ability to fuse music with meaning.

With this release, Shatta Wale once again proves why he holds the crown in African music. “God Is Here” is more than just a song—it’s a declaration.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Lyrical Joe releases ‘5th August 9’ to mark his birthday
Scott Evans declares abundant life through Christ on new song ‘Ready’
Stonebwoy drops sultry visuals for fan-favourite song ‘Lovely Weather’
‘Who Am I’: Shatta Wale releases self-reflective new song
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Gambo Gambo links up with Edem for ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’
Next Article Patapaa Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

ChaJah Hims
ChaJah Hims inspires with motivational ‘Faith In The Hustle EP’
Music
Onyame Ben by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is a gift from the heart
Music
Iyke Parker & Mista Myles. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Iyke Parker collaborates with Mista Myles on new jam, “Rizzler”
Music
Cover Artwork: Shoulder - Medikal, Shatta Wale, & Beeztrap KOTM
2025 Week 31: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
O'Kenneth
‘Yimayɛ’: O’Kenneth demands gratitude in new release
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Academy Music Group.
I’m focused on my bigger purpose – Fuse ODG responds
News
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY scores first MTV VMA nomination in competitive Best Afrobeats Category
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Jenna Marsh.
Amaarae shares official tracklist for new album, “Black Star”
News
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba: Kumasi to host funeral; Accra hosts one-week celebration
News
Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG/Instagram.
Fuse ODG is among the Afrobeats icons – Shopsydoo
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like