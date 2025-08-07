Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’

Ghana’s viral hitmaker Patapaa has released the much-anticipated music video for Nyonko Bone, directed by the talented Osrah J. Wilson.

While the audio has already been making waves across streaming platforms, this fresh visual adds a dramatic and powerful new layer to the story.

“Nyonko Bone” – which translates to bad friend in Twi – tackles the harsh realities of betrayal among close companions.

The video captures raw emotions and street realism, staying true to Patapaa’s signature Pa2Pa style while elevating the narrative through compelling scenes.

Known for his bold delivery and unique blend of hiplife and street anthems, Patapaa keeps the energy high and the message clear: loyalty matters.

