Kimilist turns to star power on new single “Bad Boy”

Ghanaian rapper Kimilist is back and ready to charm the ladies with his latest single, “Bad Boy,” officially released on Friday, August 8th. The track, which marks his first release of 2025, sees the artist confidently embracing his “bad boy” persona with a smooth, afropop-infused sound.

“Bad Boy” follows Kimilist’s successful afrosound-inspired EP, “Bad Boy Diaries,” continuing the narrative of his multifaceted personality.

This new single, however, takes a more direct and flirtatious approach, with the Ghanaian presenting himself as the ultimate cool kid for all the “pretty ladies.”

“Bad Boy” – Kimilist. Credit: Kimilist.

On “Bad Boy,” the rapper exudes style and self-assurance, painting himself as the ultimate cool kid with appeal. The song builds on his signature flair for a radio-ready cool jam poised to catch on with fans and is also perfect for playlists and dance floors.

Fans can now stream “Bad Boy” on all major digital platforms.