New album! Amaarae is out with Black Star

Ghanaian-American artist Amaarae returns with Black Star album, a fearless fusion of sound and culture.

Ghanaian-American alté-pop star Amaarae breaks sonic boundaries once again with her genre-defying new Black Star album.

Known for her futuristic soundscapes and ethereal vocals, Amaarae delivers a bold, avant-garde track that fuses hyperpop, alté, and Afrobeats with striking visuals and lyrical confidence.

The title nods to Ghana’s national symbol of pride and identity, while the production explores themes of empowerment, heritage, and global Black excellence.

Amaarae’s fearless creativity and gender-fluid aesthetic continue to redefine African pop on a global stage.

Following the critical acclaim of her 2023 album Fountain Baby, Amaarae pushes further into experimental territory with Black Star, proving once again that she’s in a league of her own.

Cover Artwork: Black Star - Amaarae
Cover Artwork: Black Star – Amaarae
