Nacee pays tribute to victims of helicopter crash with new song

Nacee has released a moving new single, Tribute to the 8 Fallen Heroes, in honour of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives in the Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash on 6 August 2025.

The victims included Dr Edward Omane Boamah (Minister for Defence), Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed (Minister for Environment), Alhaji Muniru Mohammed (Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator), Dr Samuel Sarpong (Vice Chairman, NDC), Samuel Aboagye (former parliamentary candidate), Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

They were en route to address illegal mining in the Ashanti Region when tragedy struck. Their courage and sacrifice have touched the nation deeply.

Through stirring vocals and solemn instrumentation, Nacee commemorates their bravery and service to Mother Ghana, echoing the grief and gratitude felt across the country.

As Ghanaians mourn, this song stands as a lasting reminder that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.