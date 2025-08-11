Ad imageAd image
Praise goes retro in the new music video for ‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

Sing by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is more than music — the video celebrates old-school Ghanaian praise with joyful, vintage visuals.

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta breathes new life into gospel highlife with the official video for Sing, a celebration of praise, heritage, and sound.

While the song itself blends rich live instrumentation with the unmistakable heartbeat of classic Ghanaian highlife, the music video takes viewers on a nostalgic journey, visually echoing the golden era of local music shows and home videos.

Set against warm vintage tones, Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta’s video is inspired by the aesthetics of old-school Ghanaian TV performances — complete with traditional costumes, retro camera framing, and a stage presence that feels both familiar and fresh.

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta’s ‘Sing’ a tribute not just to faith, but to the sounds and sights that shaped generations.

“Sing” is more than a song — and this video proves it. It’s a cultural artefact, a spiritual reminder, and a beautiful return to form for those who know the power of praise, no matter the season.

