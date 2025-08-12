Ad imageAd image
Asiama reflects on growth and grace in new song ‘On My Way’

Asiama returns with “On My Way” – a soulful track about purpose and growth, produced by Kwame Yeboah.

Ghanaian Highlife-Pop artist Asiama returns with On My Way – a soulful, genre-blending meditation on patience, purpose, and personal evolution.

Produced by legendary musical director Kwame Yeboah (known for work with Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Craig David, and the Kwashibu Area Band), the track seamlessly weaves English, Pidgin, and Ewe lyrics into intricate rhythms, showcasing Asiama’s deep roots and contemporary edge.

Born Emmanuel Asiamah Mensah in Effiduase, Ashanti Region, Asiama’s artistry draws from Ghanaian tradition while embracing modern soundscapes.

His rare, emotive voice commands attention, honed through years of live performance and theatre training.

“On My Way is about giving myself grace and trusting the process,” Asiama says. “It’s a reminder that forward motion doesn’t have to be rushed.”

This is more than just a follow-up single – it’s a statement of identity and purpose for anyone honouring their own timing.

Cover Artwork: On My Way - Asiama
